StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

NEON opened at $3.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. Neonode has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Neonode alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neonode stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Neonode worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.