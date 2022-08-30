StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.79. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

