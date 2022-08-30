StockNews.com Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.2 %

DRI stock opened at $124.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after acquiring an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after acquiring an additional 126,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after acquiring an additional 171,741 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.