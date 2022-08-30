Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Shares Up 1%

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.58. 19,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 17,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.
Suncrest Bank Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a market cap of $229.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58.
Suncrest Bank Company Profile
Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans.
