Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Short Interest Update

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the July 31st total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,004,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,967,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,200 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Switch by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Switch by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Switch by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWCH. William Blair lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

NYSE SWCH remained flat at $33.95 during trading on Tuesday. 1,094,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.64. Switch has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

