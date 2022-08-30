Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$2.75–$2.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.32 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.96–$0.86 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.32.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.82. The company had a trading volume of 31,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,611. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.37. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.