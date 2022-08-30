Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.96–$0.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$2.75–$2.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.32.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $122.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.37. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $513,164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 260,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,940,000 after buying an additional 45,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 194,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,872,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.