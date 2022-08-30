Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-$1.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

NYSE SKT remained flat at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,039. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 205.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKT. Compass Point lowered their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at $429,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 874,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 58.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 21.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.