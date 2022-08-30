Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Update

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,300 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 31st total of 527,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Team by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,005,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Team by 672.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 397,535 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Team by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,174,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 155,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Team by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 118,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Team during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TISI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 680,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,884. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. Team has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $4.59.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

