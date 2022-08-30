Terra Tops One Day Trading Volume of $103.08 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00008643 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $219.85 million and approximately $103.08 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007604 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012645 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.
About Terra
Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.
