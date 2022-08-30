The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,718 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Brink’s worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,858,000 after purchasing an additional 250,908 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Brink’s by 13.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $80.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a return on equity of 83.35% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Simon Davis bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,342.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

