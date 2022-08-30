The Cato Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Cato has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years.

Cato Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CATO opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. Cato has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cato

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cato from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cato by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cato by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cato by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cato by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cato by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

