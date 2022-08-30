The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.50 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.69% from the company’s previous close.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.71) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

EOAN traded up €0.07 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting €8.58 ($8.76). The company had a trading volume of 4,693,040 shares. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($11.02). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.73.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

