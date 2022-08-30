The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $62.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MRVL. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.93.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock worth $1,374,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

