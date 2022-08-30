The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD) Short Interest Update

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Growth for Good Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:GFGD remained flat at $9.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,260. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77.

Get Growth for Good Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Growth for Good Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Growth for Good Acquisition by 66.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,415,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after buying an additional 566,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Growth for Good Acquisition by 60.0% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Growth for Good Acquisition by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Growth for Good Acquisition Company Profile

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.