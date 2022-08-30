The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 million-$72.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.77 million.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HCKT stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.81. 1,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $659.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 46,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

