The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 million-$72.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.77 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
The Hackett Group Price Performance
Shares of HCKT stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.81. 1,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $659.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $24.78.
The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 46,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.
The Hackett Group Company Profile
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.