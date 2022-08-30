The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT Lowered to $27.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

