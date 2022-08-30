The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.29 on Tuesday, reaching $292.03. 109,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,333. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

