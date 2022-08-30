The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,693 shares during the period. Kroger makes up about 0.9% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.15% of Kroger worth $60,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after buying an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $236,958,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after buying an additional 132,555 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 140,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,387. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

