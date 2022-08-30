The Mosaic Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Mosaic has raised its dividend by an average of 50.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Mosaic has a payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mosaic to earn $12.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Mosaic will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. American National Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

