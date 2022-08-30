The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.79 million.

The Pennant Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $457.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut shares of The Pennant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Insider Activity at The Pennant Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Pennant Group

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $45,651.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,370,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,990,000 after buying an additional 143,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,177,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,819,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,713,000 after purchasing an additional 48,527 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 128,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 52,985 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

