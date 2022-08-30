The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 753,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,942 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,311,000 after purchasing an additional 173,554 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $140.74. 111,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,217. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.64 and a 200 day moving average of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $336.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

