The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Increased by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.7% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Management Associates NY grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 7,897 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $112.10. 392,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,591,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.41. The firm has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.