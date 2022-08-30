Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 14,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 470,578 shares.The stock last traded at $111.06 and had previously closed at $110.45.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.
Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,796,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,803,000 after buying an additional 691,135 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,148,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,181,000 after buying an additional 340,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after buying an additional 118,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,351,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,608,000 after buying an additional 114,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 12.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,146,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,880,000 after buying an additional 341,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
