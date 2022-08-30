Todd J. Vasos Sells 108,145 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DG traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.73. 1,592,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,943. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.50 and a 200 day moving average of $232.40. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

