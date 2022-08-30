Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 36,372 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 247.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $1,231,791,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,030 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.88. 136,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,935,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

