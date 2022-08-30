Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,548,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.49. 92,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

