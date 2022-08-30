Tompkins Financial Corp Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,628. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.29.

