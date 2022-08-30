Tompkins Financial Corp Has $8.67 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 75,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 52,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.38. 42,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.92.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

