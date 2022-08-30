Tompkins Financial Corp Has $945,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.4 %

DIS stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.92. The company had a trading volume of 361,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,591,845. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average of $117.41. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $204.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.