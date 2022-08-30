Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 865,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,878,000 after acquiring an additional 59,240 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

EMR traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.29. The stock had a trading volume of 66,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

