Toople (LON:TOOP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Toople Plc (LON:TOOP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 3186619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Toople Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £709,852.36 and a PE ratio of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,571.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

About Toople

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband and telephony solutions to small and medium sized businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers cloud based telephony services or Voice over Internet Protocol telephony; broadband over copper, Ethernet first mile, SIM, and Ethernet data and mobile services.

