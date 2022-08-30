Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS) Short Interest Up 18.8% in August

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Tristar Acquisition I

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $2,169,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $2,465,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tristar Acquisition I by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tristar Acquisition I Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TRIS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,360. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. Tristar Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

About Tristar Acquisition I

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

