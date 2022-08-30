Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Short Interest Up 18.3% in August

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 412,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Triton International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 112,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Triton International during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after buying an additional 41,365 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Triton International by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the first quarter valued at about $765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:TRTN traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,303. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. Triton International has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $72.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.95 million. Triton International had a net margin of 43.30% and a return on equity of 31.58%. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Triton International will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

See Also

