Trodl (TRO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13,984.00

Trodl (TRO) traded up 31.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Trodl has a market cap of $35,747.39 and $13,984.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trodl has traded up 90.1% against the US dollar. One Trodl coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00838221 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Trodl
Trodl’s total supply is 597,534,631 coins and its circulating supply is 149,095,543 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom.
Trodl Coin Trading
