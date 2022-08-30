Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.86.

NYSE:TROX opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.89. Tronox has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.55%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tronox by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tronox by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 219,363 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

