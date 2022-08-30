Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $65.00

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 65.90 ($0.80), with a volume of 608733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.30 ($0.81).

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £273.81 million and a P/E ratio of -12.70.

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

