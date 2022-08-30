TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 180,122 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth $652,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth $2,922,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TuSimple Trading Down 0.1 %

TSP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 34,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 5,193.63% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSP. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. China Renaissance raised shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. China Renaissance raised shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

TuSimple Profile

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.