U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Director Sells $756,000.00 in Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

U.S. Silica stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. 714,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,510. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Recommended Stories

