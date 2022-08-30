Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €59.00 ($60.20) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($56.12) to €53.00 ($54.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.82) to €45.00 ($45.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Ubisoft Entertainment Price Performance

UBSFY stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $13.43.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

