UBS Group Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $530.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $478.70.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $417.62 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $202,400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after acquiring an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

