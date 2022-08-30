Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $503.00 at Cowen

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $480.00 to $503.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $478.70.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $417.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $393.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.99. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

