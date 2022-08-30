Ultiledger (ULT) Market Cap Hits $20.96 Million

Ultiledger (ULT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Ultiledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultiledger has a market cap of $20.96 million and approximately $6,887.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,967.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005112 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004094 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00134421 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00033200 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081185 BTC.
Ultiledger Profile
ULT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io.
Buying and Selling Ultiledger
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars.
