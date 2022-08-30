United Maritime Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,000 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Wynn Resorts accounts for 1.3% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.03. 31,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,262. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.15. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $107.44.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

