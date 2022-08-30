United Maritime Capital LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

United Maritime Capital LLC cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises approximately 0.9% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.33. The stock had a trading volume of 137,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,684,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 809,103 shares of company stock worth $86,567,631 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

