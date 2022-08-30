UniWorld Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.04 Million (UNW)

UniWorld (UNW) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, UniWorld has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniWorld has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $93,439.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniWorld coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UniWorld

UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. The official website for UniWorld is uniworld.io. The official message board for UniWorld is medium.com/@uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio.

UniWorld Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniWorld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniWorld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniWorld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

