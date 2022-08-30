Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTN. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $227.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.03 and a 12-month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.71.

Vail Resorts Company Profile



Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

