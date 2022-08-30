Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,293,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,209 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vale were worth $25,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 916.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,429 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vale by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,528 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $107,884,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 1,154.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,315,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,263,000 after buying an additional 4,891,887 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

Vale Stock Performance

Vale Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. 172,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,819,452. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

