Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $131.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $123.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.80. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

