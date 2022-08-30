Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Trading Up 4.8%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 4,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 382,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $616.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89.

Insider Transactions at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $25,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,762.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $25,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,762.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,831.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,544 shares of company stock worth $87,181. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.